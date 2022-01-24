Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,333 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 8.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.46.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

