Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $20,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,947,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $126,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $313.48 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.40. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

