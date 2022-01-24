Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.69

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya in the 3rd quarter worth $39,820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paya by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after buying an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paya by 689.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after buying an additional 1,609,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Paya by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 1,599,828 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

