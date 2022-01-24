Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $392.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $497.36.

PAYC stock opened at $310.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.16. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,408,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

