Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.77

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 42692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
PAYO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
