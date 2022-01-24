Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.77

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 42692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

PAYO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

