PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,101 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.08.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $6.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.71. The stock had a trading volume of 388,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,073,438. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

