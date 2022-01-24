Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.14

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 115976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 43.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,577 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 61.8% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,192 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,350,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,375,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,666,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

