Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 70.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 31.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,743,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $104.98 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.64 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

