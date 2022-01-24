Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $110.08 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

