Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,502 New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,502 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 15.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $2,445,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

NEWR stock opened at $99.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

