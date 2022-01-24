Pearl River Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,266 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,154,000 after buying an additional 124,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,095,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,256,000 after buying an additional 632,989 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $20.06 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

