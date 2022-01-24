Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.