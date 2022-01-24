Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 6,063 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $118.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.29. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.