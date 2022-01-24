Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $436.00.

PSO stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 104,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 113,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

