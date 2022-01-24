Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $436.00.
PSO stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
