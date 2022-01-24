Peony Trading Down 29.3% This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Peony has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $22.69 million and approximately $157,730.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029524 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 104,830,894 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

