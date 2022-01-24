People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $464.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $612.28. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.68 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

