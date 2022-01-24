People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

ITB stock opened at $69.25 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

