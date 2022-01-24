People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 405,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 207.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,200,000 after purchasing an additional 286,869 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $86.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

