People s United Financial Inc. Has $716,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.51.

IFF stock opened at $139.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.