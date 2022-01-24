People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,643 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 28,103 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.24.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $46.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

