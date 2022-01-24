People s United Financial Inc. Sells 235 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,973 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.57. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

