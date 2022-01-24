People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,690 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 39.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

ALL opened at $119.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.62. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.