People s United Financial Inc. Sells 373 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.69.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $462.78 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.32 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

