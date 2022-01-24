People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $19.22. 7,070,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,642. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

