PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.35 Billion

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce sales of $24.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.52 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $22.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $78.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.15 billion to $82.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PepsiCo.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $174.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.09 and its 200-day moving average is $161.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

