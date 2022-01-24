PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lifted by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 24.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 729,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,144,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

PEP stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.92. 148,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.