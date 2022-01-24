Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,113 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $162.41 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.62 and a 200-day moving average of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

