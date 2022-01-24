Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,051,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,674. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day moving average of $168.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.34 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

