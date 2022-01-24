Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. 132,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,771. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31, a PEG ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

