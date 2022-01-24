Perritt Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Shares of FSI stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.