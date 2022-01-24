Perritt Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of BGSF worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGSF during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BGSF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BGSF during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BGSF traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,929. BGSF, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $137.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.39.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGSF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other BGSF news, Director Paul Seid purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,600 shares of company stock worth $548,166 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

