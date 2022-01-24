Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSMMY. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Persimmon to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.41) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,343.67.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $69.72 on Thursday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

