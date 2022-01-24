Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $35,357,000. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

