Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Insider Serge Crasnianski Acquires 29,111,186 Shares

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Serge Crasnianski bought 29,111,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £20,377,830.20 ($27,804,380.13).

LON PHTM opened at GBX 76 ($1.04) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. Photo-Me International plc has a 52-week low of GBX 41.02 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.70 ($1.09).

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHTM. increased their target price on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.43) to GBX 120 ($1.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.43) to GBX 120 ($1.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.