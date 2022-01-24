Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.00

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 7818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

Several research firms have commented on PLL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $186,453.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,990 shares of company stock worth $478,592 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,748,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

