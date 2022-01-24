Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Downgraded to Hold at Citigroup

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.90 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2.70. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.78% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PILBF stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

