Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKTX. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.83.

MKTX opened at $364.58 on Monday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $589.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

