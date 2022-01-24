PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $73,000 in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOTV stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. Inotiv, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $438.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

