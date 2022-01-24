PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 340 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of IDCC opened at $67.73 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

