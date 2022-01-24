PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 546 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000.
Shares of IFV stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40.
See Also: Municipal Bonds
