PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $237,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $638.86 million, a P/E ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLDT. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

