PolkaDomain Price Hits $0.14 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $442,747.66 and approximately $371.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 52.9% against the US dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.03 or 0.06574267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,506.73 or 0.99764285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006762 BTC.

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

