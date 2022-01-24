Populous (PPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.35 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $15.35 million and approximately $596,154.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 32.7% against the dollar.

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

