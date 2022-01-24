PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.25. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

