Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (PTBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.
OTCMKTS PTBS opened at $18.50 on Monday. Potomac Bancshares has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79.
About Potomac Bancshares
