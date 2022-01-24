Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Gap Up to $55.97

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.97, but opened at $58.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 1,023 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

