Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Gap Up to $55.97

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.97, but opened at $58.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 1,023 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.
In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:PBH)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
