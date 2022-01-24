Primecoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $910.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 67.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $910.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,345,114 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

