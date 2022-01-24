Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will report sales of $25.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the lowest is $25.87 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $107.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $108.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $105.23 million, with estimates ranging from $103.45 million to $107.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,461 shares of company stock valued at $180,332. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Primis Financial stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 40,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,064. The firm has a market cap of $381.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.