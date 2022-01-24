Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,167 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of FB Financial worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in FB Financial by 105,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBK opened at $42.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.48. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

