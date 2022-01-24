Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Tennant worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 37.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Tennant by 13.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNC opened at $77.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tennant has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

